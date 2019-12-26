Global  

Kate Spade Biggest Holiday Sale offers up to 65% off handbags, wallets, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Kate Spade’s Biggest Holiday Sale offers *up to 65% off* select styles with code* BIGGESTSALE* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday accessory with the Margaux Large Satchel that’s currently on sale for *$126* and originally was priced at $358. This satchel is great for everyday or work events. It features a very trendy two-tone coloring and comes in an array of options. You can also carry it in three ways either over your shoulder, as a crossbody or a handbag. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade.

