Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways

Business Insider Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways· *The easiest way to pause AirPods is to simply remove one of the earbuds from your ear.*
· * In your Settings app, you can customize the controls of your AirPods and assign different functions to each earbud.*
· * To unlock all of the latest Apple AirPods features, make sure you are using the latest iOS, which is currently...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nissan Rogue Divide-N-Hide cargo system [Video]Nissan Rogue Divide-N-Hide cargo system

The Divide-N-Hide cargo storage system available on the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport is an ingenious way to keep holiday gifts out-of-sight. The technology successfully eases the stress of hiding..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:08Published

Holiday Divide-N-Hide on the Nissan Rogue [Video]Holiday Divide-N-Hide on the Nissan Rogue

The Divide-N-Hide® cargo storage system available on the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport is an ingenious way to keep holiday gifts out-of-sight. The technology successfully eases the stress of hiding..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

herrkusuma

Climate Comms How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/XKX9GUBVHS 32 minutes ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/X7Bjt5IQhp https://t.co/hgqMiBRt7C 48 minutes ago

krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @SAI: How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/tZcmYWgjA0 59 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/DPIxRCFZYn https://t.co/NzJTHS86YT 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/fFy2vsvw7Z #success #companies https://t.co/YS6vFTYbkx 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/3LLzXsYSKX https://t.co/KP1WAuiu0v 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/wRTno9DsNK #greatbusiness https://t.co/wnXzBe0IMs 1 hour ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - How to pause your AirPods in 4 different ways https://t.co/zuKN3Y6SeV https://t.co/L92tj8OwgB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.