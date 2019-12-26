Wikipedia wins its battle against censorship in Turkey

Two years ago, Turkey banned Wikipedia after the site refused to remove content tying the country to terrorist groups. That decision was reversed today in the nation's highest court, which called the ruling a violation of freedom of expression, and o...

