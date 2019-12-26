Global  

Wikipedia wins its battle against censorship in Turkey

engadget Thursday, 26 December 2019
Two years ago, Turkey banned Wikipedia after the site refused to remove content tying the country to terrorist groups. That decision was reversed today in the nation's highest court, which called the ruling a violation of freedom of expression, and o...
Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court on Thursday ruled in favor of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government’s two-year ban on the online...
Seattle Times


