A California EV startup unveiled a fully electric semi-truck called 'TORQ' to compete with Tesla and Hyundai
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () · California-based automotive company Neuron EV has unveiled the TORQ, a fully electric semi-truck.
· TORQ was designed to abolish greenhouse gas emissions and usher in an industry of cleaner commercial transportation, according to the automaker.
· The announcement of TORQ comes as automakers like Hyundai and Tesla are...
