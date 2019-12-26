Global  

UPS expects nearly 2 million package returns in a single day, and it reveals a dark truth about holiday shopping

Business Insider Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
UPS expects nearly 2 million package returns in a single day, and it reveals a dark truth about holiday shopping· People are expected to return 1.9 million packages on January 2, the peak day for returns following the holiday season, UPS said on Thursday. 
· That represents a 26% increase in returns over last year's National Returns Day, according to UPS. 
· These returns are expected to cost retailers millions of dollars in lost...
News video: UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns 00:33

 The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) expects returned packages to hit a record high. As more consumers shopped online this holiday season, they expect returns to be at their highest also. According to a report by Mastercard Inc, U.S. shoppers spent more time and money shopping...

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day) [Video]The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day)

The History of Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has..

Unwanted Gifts? Holiday Return Policies for Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy and Target! [Video]Unwanted Gifts? Holiday Return Policies for Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy and Target!

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the 2019 Holiday return policies for the top four retailers.

Free returns come with an environmental cost

Free returns come with an environmental costCourtesy of Optoro Every single day this December, an estimated 1 million return packages were picked up through UPS alone, and online shoppers are expected...
Holiday season package returns to hit a record high, says UPS

United Parcel Service Inc expects returned packages to hit a record high following this year's holiday shipping season, as consumers shopped more online, the...
