UPS expects nearly 2 million package returns in a single day, and it reveals a dark truth about holiday shopping
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () · People are expected to return 1.9 million packages on January 2, the peak day for returns following the holiday season, UPS said on Thursday.
· That represents a 26% increase in returns over last year's National Returns Day, according to UPS.
· These returns are expected to cost retailers millions of dollars in lost...
The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) expects returned packages to hit a record high. As more consumers shopped online this holiday season, they expect returns to be at their highest also. According to a report by Mastercard Inc, U.S. shoppers spent more time and money shopping...