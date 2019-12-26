Global  

Next year is shaping up to be a huge moment for Apple as it's expected to reclaim dominance of the smartphone industry — here's what to expect in 2020 (AAPL)

Business Insider Thursday, 26 December 2019
Next year is shaping up to be a huge moment for Apple as it's expected to reclaim dominance of the smartphone industry — here's what to expect in 2020 (AAPL)· 2020 is already shaping up to be an important year for Apple. Analysts are expecting the iPhone to return to growth after a year of slumping sales and AirPods to continue selling well throughout 2020.
· Apple's forthcoming iPhone and iPad Pro may also provide a glimpse at where the company is heading with its next major...
How Apple's push to rule the smartphone industry has made Apple Store employees feel like robots (AAPL)

How Apple's push to rule the smartphone industry has made Apple Store employees feel like robots (AAPL)· Apple's retail stores are often the public face of the company, the branch of the tech giant that's responsible for acquainting customers with the firm's...
Business Insider

2019 Recap: Bigg Boss 13, Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Here are the TV newsmakers of the year

2019 Recap: The year is about to end and and we are here with the top stories from the television industry, which generated huge buzz this year. Bigg Boss 13,...
Bollywood Life


