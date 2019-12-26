Global  

Teslasuit’s new VR gloves let you feel virtual objects and track your pulse

The Verge Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Teslasuit’s new VR gloves let you feel virtual objects and track your pulseTeslasuit

Teslasuit — known for its full-body haptic feedback suit — is introducing a glove that can let users feel virtual textures and gather biometric data. The device is called simply the “Teslasuit Glove,” and it will debut at CES in January, with the goal of shipping by the second half of 2020.

Like the Teslasuit, the Teslasuit Glove is meant for training, medical rehabilitation, and other professional applications. It combines several different technologies to simultaneously create the impression of touching and holding objects, capture the motion of users’ hands, and record pulse and other biometric information. The gloves can also be paired with the suit over Wi-Fi to offer nearly full-body motion capture or haptic feedback for virtual...
