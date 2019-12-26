Global  

Get a new Xbox for Christmas? Score three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Microsoft is offering new gamers 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just *$1*. For comparison, normally Game Pass Ultimate runs $15 per month, so you’re saving $44 here. Xbox Game Pass includes hundreds of games that are free to play as long as you keep the subscription alive. You’ll find titles like Tomb Raider, Gears of War 5, The Outer Worlds, Mortal Combat X, Sea of Theives, Minecraft, and more available on Game Pass. If you just picked up an Xbox for Christmas, this is a must-have addition. Plus, most Microsoft titles are available a few days prior to release when you’re a member at no extra cost. Learn more here.

