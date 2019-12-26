Global  

SimpliSafe’s 7-piece Protect Home Security Bundle drops to new low at $130

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Today only, Woot offers the SimpliSafe Protect Seven-Piece Home Security System for *$129.99 Prime shipped*. Not a Prime subscriber? Delivery will add an additional $6. Picking up the bundle would normally cost you $290 direct from SimpliSafe, with today’s offer beating the previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Included in this bundle is everything you’ll need to get started with the popular home security system. There’s a base station, as well as a keypad alongside two motion detectors and three entry sensors. SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring based on one’s needs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 270 customers. More details below.

