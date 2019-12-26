LaCie’s Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive can be yours for $116 ($34 off)

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for *$115.95 shipped*. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats the last price drop we noted by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,300 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.



