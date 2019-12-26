Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LaCie’s Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive can be yours for $116 ($34 off)

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for *$115.95 shipped*. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats the last price drop we noted by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,300 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post LaCie’s Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive can be yours for $116 ($34 off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cleverly Reimagined Slax Distro Pushes Portable Linux's Limits

Cleverly Reimagined Slax Distro Pushes Portable Linux's LimitsSlax Linux is a handy portable operating system that can be a useful alternative to bulky, more complicated Linux options that install to a hard drive. However,...
Linux Insider

How to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, and keep your most important files separate from the rest

How to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, and keep your most important files separate from the rest** · *You can partition a hard drive in Windows 10 to create dedicated portions of the hard drive that your computer will recognize separately.* · *Every...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.