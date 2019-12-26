Old Navy takes 50% off all jeans + up to 75% off clearance from $15 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Today only, Old Navy offers *50% off* all jeans and *up to 75% off* all clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your denim. The men’s Straight Rigid Jeans are on sale for just *$15* and originally were priced at $30. These jeans are great for everyday and its straight hem makes them easy to roll. It also has a dark wash that gives them a flattering fit and its stretch infused material adds comfort throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!



The post Old Navy takes 50% off all jeans + up to 75% off clearance from $15 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Old Navy spin-off in doubt - analysts Gap shares fell sharply Friday. As Fred Katayama reports, Wall Street wonders whether the retailer will be forced to delay or scrap its plans to spin off its Old Navy brand after the CEO said.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:04Published on November 9, 2019 Why Gap Isn't Resonating With Millennials Gap announced after the bell Thursday that CEO Art Peck would be stepping down and it slashed its full-year earnings forecast, putting its recent restructuring plans at risk. Peck, who has led the.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:43Published on November 8, 2019

Tweets about this Anith Gopal Old Navy takes 50% off all jeans + up to 75% off clearance from $15 https://t.co/TpWCLLFWWh https://t.co/UDukmot64v 59 minutes ago