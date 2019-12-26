Old Navy takes 50% off all jeans + up to 75% off clearance from $15
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Today only, Old Navy offers *50% off* all jeans and *up to 75% off* all clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your denim. The men’s Straight Rigid Jeans are on sale for just *$15* and originally were priced at $30. These jeans are great for everyday and its straight hem makes them easy to roll. It also has a dark wash that gives them a flattering fit and its stretch infused material adds comfort throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.
