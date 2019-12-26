Global  

Newly released documents show T-Mobile considered a merger with the media giant Comcast, in addition to its merger with Sprint, in a plan to create one of the biggest companies in the world

Business Insider Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Newly released documents show T-Mobile considered a merger with the media giant Comcast, in addition to its merger with Sprint, in a plan to create one of the biggest companies in the world· *T-Mobile's planned merger with Sprint faces ongoing scrutiny from federal regulators, and the "Un-carrier" is reportedly renegotiating terms of the deal.*
· *T-Mobile has been working on a merger with Sprint for several years, but that's not its only step in its plan to become one of the biggest companies in the world,...
