HomeKit + 365-day battery life headline eufyCam 2, now $300 (Reg. $350)

Best Buy is offering the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera System for *$299.99* *shipped*. This is $50 off its list price and only the second cash discount that we’ve tracked historically. Offering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant voice capabilities, this security system does it all. It’ll record in 1080p and the 140-degree field of view makes sure it captures everything. Plus, with a 365-day battery life, you’ll only need to charge it once a year. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.



