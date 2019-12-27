Global  

Wikimedia Foundation expresses deep concerns about India’s proposed intermediary liability rules

TechCrunch Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit group that operates Wikipedia and a number of other projects, has urged the Indian government to rethink the proposed changes to the nation’s intermediary liability rules that would affect swathes of companies and the way more than half a billion people access information online. The organization has also urged the Indian […]
