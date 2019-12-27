Japan revises Fukushima cleanup plan, delays key steps Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )





A look at some of the challenges:



___



MORE THAN 4,700 UNITS OF FUEL IN POOLS



More than 4,700 units of fuel rods remain inside the three melted reactors and two others that survived the 2011



Fuel rods removal at No. 1 reactor pool will begin sometime in 2027-2028, after debris is cleaned up and a huge rooftop cover installed to contain radioactive dust. Fuel removal at Unit 2 pool is to begin in 2024-2026. Work at No. 3 reactor pool began in April 2019 and all 566 units will be removed by March 2021. TEPCO has emptied the pool at Unit 4, which was offline and only suffered building damage, and aims to have all remaining rods in reactor pools removed by 2031 for safer storage in dry casks.



___



1.2 MILLION TONS OF RADIOACTIVE WATER



TEPCO has been unable to release the 1.2 million tons of treated but radioactive water kept in nearly 1,000 tanks at the plant, fearing public repercussions and impact on the area's struggling fishing and farming. The water keeps...

