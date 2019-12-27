Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 6 minutes ago )

Taking a detour from the everyday tech that he normally focuses on, popular YouTuber MKBHD got his hands on Caviar’s Solarius Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro for an up-close look at the world’s most expensive iPhone.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:



The post YouTuber shares hands-on impressions with $100K gold and diamond iPhone 11 appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

