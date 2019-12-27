Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

With only a few days for the year 2020 to begin, even more Galaxy S11 rumors and speculations have started to show up on the web. This time, it’s about the identity of the Samsung flagship – its name. According to the tweets made by well-known leaksters @Iceuniverse and @MMDDJ_, the smartphone giant could ditch […]



The post Samsung “Galaxy S20” Is On The Way, Says Rumor appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

