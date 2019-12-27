Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Samsung “Galaxy S20” Is On The Way, Says Rumor

Fossbytes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
With only a few days for the year 2020 to begin, even more Galaxy S11 rumors and speculations have started to show up on the web. This time, it’s about the identity of the Samsung flagship – its name. According to the tweets made by well-known leaksters @Iceuniverse and @MMDDJ_, the smartphone giant could ditch […]

The post Samsung “Galaxy S20” Is On The Way, Says Rumor appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus XDA-Developers [Video]Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus XDA-Developers

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus XDA-Developers

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:04Published

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera [Video]Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active beats Black Friday pricing at $149 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for* $149 shipped*. Also on sale at B&H, as well as for $1 more at Samsung. Usually selling for...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The Verge9to5Googleengadget

Samsung may name its next flagship the Galaxy S20 because 2020

When Samsung releases the successor to the Galaxy S10 next year, it may call the phone the Galaxy S20. The rumor comes from frequent Samsung tipster Ice...
engadget Also reported by •The VergeWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ikoaus

martin Ephgrave Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name. https://t.co/Q6hyV72WeJ 1 day ago

FookNews

Tech News Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name - BGR https://t.co/OByJcZ1nlC 2 days ago

GalaxyNote5News

Galaxy Note 5 Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name - BGR https://t.co/IbWzS73kIr https://t.co/VstcJiXczi 2 days ago

Droid_News

Droid Phone News Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name https://t.co/c0YhNBr1ML 2 days ago

mgztv

MGZC Media TV Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name https://t.co/tssq22R3zH 2 days ago

Bobe_bot

Bobe'bot Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name (BGR: The Three Biggest Letters In Tech) https://t.co/Uu0O8EOJ6g 2 days ago

chris_writes

Chris Smith Samsung insider says Galaxy S11 might have a completely new name https://t.co/Pr8CfHzEOI https://t.co/S9nHQS08kj 2 days ago

harrym20

Harry Minhas Samsung Galaxy S20 will be the official moniker for Samsung's next flagship smartphone, says @UniverseIce… https://t.co/O1rddVHUA3 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.