elhashbrown47🇩🇪 RT @businessinsider: Tadashi Yanai — the richest person in Japan — is stepping down from the board of SoftBank. Here's how the founder of U… 23 minutes ago Sutathu - World News Japan's richest man and Uniqlo founder quits SoftBank board after 18 years https://t.co/p9dzma1rgH 47 minutes ago Zaysev Tadashi Yanai — the richest person in Japan — is stepping down from the board of SoftBank. Here's how the founder o… https://t.co/sdCIcZ9HZL 58 minutes ago sʜᴇʀ Meet Tadashi Yanai, the richest person in Japan and the founder of Uniqlo https://t.co/if6GbDHM6i 1 hour ago Evans101 Tadashi Yanai — the richest person in Japan — is stepping down from the board of SoftBank. Here's how the founder o… https://t.co/MYK0z7uiFq 1 hour ago twosheeep Japan's richest man, Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai, is stepping down from the board of SoftBank - Business Insider - https://t.co/LECr7kitCX 1 hour ago Business Insider Tadashi Yanai — the richest person in Japan — is stepping down from the board of SoftBank. Here's how the founder o… https://t.co/8oJqzvaAIu 1 hour ago VentureConceptGroup #CSuite Update | Japan's richest man, Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai, is stepping down from the board of SoftBank A… https://t.co/Zd9HiHPyrs 2 hours ago