UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

Reuters India Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.
