Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro falls to one of its lowest prices yet: $99 (Save 23%)

9to5Toys Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Amazon currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for* $99 shipped*. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $129, today’s offer is good for an over 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

