Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account

9to5Mac Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
For Facebook refuseniks who still want the ability to chat with Facebook users, you used to be able to sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account. That’s no longer the case…

more…

--------------------

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

The post You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Security Breach [Video]Facebook Security Breach

A cyber-security firm says 267 million Facebook users' personal information has been exposed online.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published

The Top Apps of the 2010s [Video]The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s. With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis. Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade. 1...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New users need Facebook account to sign up into Messenger

Unlike the old days where your phone number was enough, Facebook Messenger now requires a Facebook account to sign up, reports VentureBeat
Hindu

Facebook Messenger Won't Let You Sign Up With a Phone Number Anymore

Facebook Messenger Won't Let You Sign Up With a Phone Number AnymoreFacebook Messenger will no longer allow new users to sign up using their mobile phone number. Users must sign up for a Facebook account. The change won't impact...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

LukesMediaPage

Luke RT @androidcentral: You can no longer sign up for Messenger without a Facebook account https://t.co/0X6w4JpsoF 31 minutes ago

kasyanov_ms

Mike RT @9to5mac: You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account https://t.co/0VeEmMeuMY by @benlovejoy https://t.c… 1 hour ago

aivanet

AIVAnet #News #Facebook You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger with just a phone number https://t.co/OnbCtH949Z https://t.co/SkHFeiAHst 3 hours ago

androidnish

Androidnish - App Store You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger with just a phone number https://t.co/FlZQaTRHZB 4 hours ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger with just a phone number https://t.co/XWGMgcdNLi #MobilePhones https://t.co/cx2mcyDGKv 4 hours ago

RobinatRibit

Robin Moss You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account https://t.co/HvolgHv0mM https://t.co/o2v5LDxmo6 4 hours ago

sudeepjames

Sudeep James You can no longer use a phone number to sign up for Facebook Messenger https://t.co/uzSSTXznzw 4 hours ago

AppleGeekEC

AppleGeekEC You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account https://t.co/rIJWKyFEi6 via @9to5mac https://t.co/GflsKxZXeR 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.