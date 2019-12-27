Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

For Facebook refuseniks who still want the ability to chat with Facebook users, you used to be able to sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account. That’s no longer the case…



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:



The post You can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

