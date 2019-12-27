Global  

[Update: New camera layout] Samsung Galaxy S11+ breaks cover w/ domino-looking camera array

9to5Google Friday, 27 December 2019
The Samsung Galaxy S11 series is right around the corner and over the past week, a handful of leaks have shown off the company’s smartphones. Now, the Galaxy S11+ has finally broken cover in its first major leak and it reveals an absolutely massive camera array on the back.

[Update: New camera layout] Samsung Galaxy S11+ breaks cover w/ domino-looking camera array
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite appears to leak in full

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite appears to leak in fullSamsung’s Galaxy Note line looks like it is finally getting a cheaper model. Thanks to leaks from WinFuture, we’ve got a decent look at what is supposedly...
