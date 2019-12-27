Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companies are lining up for 2020 debuts

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

· Two top tech bankers said they're expecting a healthy IPO market next year, even after a string of disappointing public debuts from companies like Uber and SmileDirectClub.

· "One company struggling or one investor making difficult investments doesn't spell doom for the entire market," said Goldman Sachs's Nick... · Two top tech bankers said they're expecting a healthy IPO market next year, even after a string of disappointing public debuts from companies like Uber and SmileDirectClub.· "One company struggling or one investor making difficult investments doesn't spell doom for the entire market," said Goldman Sachs's Nick 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend