Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companies are lining up for 2020 debuts

Business Insider Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companies are lining up for 2020 debuts· Two top tech bankers said they're expecting a healthy IPO market next year, even after a string of disappointing public debuts from companies like Uber and SmileDirectClub. 
· "One company struggling or one investor making difficult investments doesn't spell doom for the entire market," said Goldman Sachs's Nick...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WIRED - Published < > Embed
News video: Every Top Video Game in the Last 50 Years

Every Top Video Game in the Last 50 Years 33:19

 Jon-Paul Dyson and Shannon Simons from the Strong Museum of Play dive into the last 50 years of video game history and come up with a list of some of the greatest games of all time. With memorable titles like Halo, Super Mario Bros., The Last of Us, DOOM, The Sims and more, see which games were...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Linear TV Will Light Up Addressable Ads: Cadent’s Krysczun [Video]Linear TV Will Light Up Addressable Ads: Cadent’s Krysczun

The ability to precision-target TV ads at individual households - currently limited to a relatively small proportion of available broadcast time - will soon expand to the majority of inventory,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published

Top 10 Epic Video Game Fails of 2019 [Video]Top 10 Epic Video Game Fails of 2019

Man, when looking at all these hiccups, 2019 seems like a year of embarrassing mistakes! Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Biggest Video Game Fails of..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2 top tech bankers are expecting 2020 to be front-loaded with IPOs since US elections could be even crazier than normal

2 top tech bankers are expecting 2020 to be front-loaded with IPOs since US elections could be even crazier than normal· The 2020 election will likely push companies seeking to go public next year to do so in the first half, bankers told Business Insider.  · This election in...
Business Insider

Top tech bankers explain why they're embracing more innovation in how companies can go public — and say direct listings are just a start

Top tech bankers explain why they're embracing more innovation in how companies can go public — and say direct listings are just a start· Spotify and Slack were the first two big tech companies to choose a new way to go public, opting for a direct listing instead of an initial public...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime From @MeghanEMorris: Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterpr… https://t.co/W7k3pXDFi4 55 minutes ago

ammarfitry

ama. RT @businessinsider: Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companies a… 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companie… https://t.co/7EsxjysuLM 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companie… https://t.co/tsqUvwS2uQ 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Top tech bankers say this year's IPO flops don't spell doom for the entire market, and enterprise software companie… https://t.co/YxTHlh2Vl7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.