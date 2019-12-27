Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Google is gifting free Play Store credit for those in the UK to celebrate a wave of end of year deals on the online store.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:



The post Google gifting Play Store towards purchases in UK to celebrate end of year deals appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

