Apple's cheapest iPhone from 2018 was the most popular smartphone in the world this year, and it's further evidence that people are fed up with the high prices of new phones (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Apple's cheapest iPhone from 2018 was the most popular smartphone in the world this year, and it's further evidence that people are fed up with the high prices of new phones (AAPL)· Apple's iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the world during the third quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.
· The iPhone XR is the less-expensive alternative to Apple's flagship iPhones from 2018, which was priced at $750 when it launched.
· Other mid-tier smartphones from Samsung also made...
