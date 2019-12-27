Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren for *$129.99* *shipped*. For comparison, it originally fetched up to $250 though it has gone for around $180 these days. This is a match for its all-time low that we’ve only spotted at Amazon once before. Offering wireless functionality, these cameras are built to be used both indoors and outside. Plus, Arlo gives you seven days of FREE cloud recordings, which means that you’ll always have the footage ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!



The post Arlo Pro comes with FREE cloud recording + more for $130 (Reg. $180+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

