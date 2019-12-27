Global  

A new trailer for the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie just revealed our first glimpse at baby Sonic

Business Insider Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A new trailer for the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie just revealed our first glimpse at baby Sonic· A new Japanese trailer for the live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie provided a glimpse of the beloved hedgehog as a baby. 
· Baby Sonic wears his telltale red sneakers and gloves, and speeds around Green Hill Zone. 
· The "Sonic" movie has had a challenging year, with the original trailer facing swift backlash over...
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Japan Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog - Official Japan Trailer 03:55

 Check out the official Japan trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey! Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a family adventure movie based on the video game franchise of the same name by Sega. The film is directed by Jeff...

Recent related news from verified sources

Step Aside Baby Yoda: Baby Sonic Just Won Over the Internet

Sorry, Baby Yoda: the Internet has its new obsession. Baby Sonic made his adorable debut in the Japanese trailer for the upcoming origin film Sonic the Hedgehog....
E! Online

Baby Sonic sprints into our hearts in Japanese trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

Through the darkness of teeth, comes a beaming light — a light we shall call Baby Sonic.  On Thursday, Paramount Japan dropped a trailer and poster for the...
Mashable


digitalspyfilm

Digital Spy Film New Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer offers first look at Baby Sonic https://t.co/MAm7VR4SmK 41 seconds ago

Jny__V

JNY.V RT @NinEverything: Japanese Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer shows baby Sonic https://t.co/AkWXoTHmzl https://t.co/2EpyzkQq5b 4 minutes ago

EmpireExtreme1

Empire Extreme ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ trailer launches Baby Yoda v. Baby Sonic meme war https://t.co/HadrXQy9k1 https://t.co/DAHKN0n0WY 5 minutes ago

quitecritical

Hacker from Redchan New Trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Reveals Baby Sonic https://t.co/oXR1n2d88s https://t.co/koKMwbt87O 8 minutes ago

1_howdy

lol RT @Buurmantenus: After watching the sonic the hedgehog movie trailer i wasted an entire day making this meme https://t.co/M2dDicXrpE 20 minutes ago

utternik

Utternik Find out what people think about this Video - SONIC THE HEDGEHOG "Baby Sonic" Trailer (2020)… https://t.co/KbHAmjxKyK 22 minutes ago

bigmike102477

Michael In an exclusive Japanese trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog movie we get our first look at baby Sonic. #SonicMovie… https://t.co/tyNmdqfV09 22 minutes ago

IsabellaML18

Isabella Lee RT @ComicBookNOW: International Trailer for SONIC THE HEDGEHOG reveals BABY SONIC https://t.co/bJ2oS46BLw https://t.co/Ly4tQAhSLb 29 minutes ago

