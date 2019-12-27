Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UK regulator opens probe into Amazon's Deliveroo stake

engadget Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Amazon may be in hot water with the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Earlier this year, the watchdog expressed concerns that Amazon's acquisition of a minority stake in Deliveroo, a UK food delivery company, could hurt competition. Now...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK Regulators Might Investigate Amazon's Deliveroo Stake [Video]UK Regulators Might Investigate Amazon's Deliveroo Stake

UK regulators may do an in-depth investigation into Amazon's $500 million stake in Deliveroo over concerns of possible price increases for local grocery stores.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon’s Deliveroo deal gets in-depth UK antitrust probe

Amazon’s Deliveroo deal gets in-depth UK antitrust probeLondon: The U.K.’s competition regulator opened an in-depth probe of Amazon.com Inc’s purchase of a minority stake in UK food start-up Deliveroo, after the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.