Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 40 minutes ago )

After seeing a gigantic list of eShop deals ahead of Christmas, we are back again with a fresh batch of Nintendo New Years eShop deals. While you’ll find some of the highlights from the Christmas sales still live down below, we are also now tracking a series of amazing indie game price drops as well as deals on Capcom titles, Square Enix games and much more. Some highlights include the Mega Man Legacy Collections, Mega Man 11, Cuphead, Resident Evil, Blasphemous, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and many more starting from just *$1.50*. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find our top picks the eShop down below. more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!



The post Nintendo’s wide-ranging New Years eShop deals now live from $1.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

