From Fleabag to Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge dominated TV in 2019

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage



Phoebe Waller-Bridge is having a great year. Fresh off the second season of her acclaimed show Fleabag, the writer / actor / producer inked a blockbuster deal with Amazon Prime Video in September. She’s emerged at the end of 2019 as one of the biggest names in TV, having worked on the script for the upcoming James Bond film, started on a brand-new HBO show, hosted Saturday Night Live, and won big at the Emmys for Fleabag.



Image: Rosalind O’Connor / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images



