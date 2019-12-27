How to change your Steam gaming app's skin, and give the program an entirely new look and feel**

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 50 minutes ago )

**



· *You can change your Steam app's skin — in essence, its appearance — by downloading a file from the internet with a new skin, and adding it to your Steam folders.*

· *Steam Skins allow you to fully customize your Steam app — from the font to the color of the buttons. *

· *There are hundreds of different skins... **· *You can change your Steam app's skin — in essence, its appearance — by downloading a file from the internet with a new skin, and adding it to your Steam folders.*· *Steam Skins allow you to fully customize your Steam app — from the font to the color of the buttons. *· *There are hundreds of different skins 👓 View full article

