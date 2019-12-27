Why you won't see any blue fireworks at your New Year's Eve celebration
Friday, 27 December 2019 () · *Bright blue fireworks are far more challenging to produce than common colors like red, white, or green. *
· *Pyrotechnicians have been trying to produce brilliant blue fireworks for centuries, to no avail. *
· *The challenge is that the copper compound needed to create that bright color breaks down at the high...
Victoria Police have praised crowd behaviour despite being called to six illegal firework incidents on New Year's Eve, including one which started a grass fire... The Age Also reported by •Business Wire •New Zealand Herald •BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
irfan aktas No more champagne
And the fireworks are through
Here we are, me and you
Feeling lost and feeling blue
It's the end… https://t.co/av8j3bcV6s 12 minutes ago
LGC in partnership with ATCC#DYK which colours are most likely lacking from your firework display tonight? 🚀💥
This article explores the histor… https://t.co/npJiP7yFct 16 minutes ago
🅓🅞🅞🅖🅘🅔 Took a stroll along the foreshore to watch the local fireworks, grabbed a gelati and walked past a dude in a Blue a… https://t.co/kYc1BEiiZh 18 minutes ago
Ads What's the betting this little*** @SadiqKhan@MayorofLondon has got some blue and gold EU fireworks planned for… https://t.co/pFf5XSkdn9 27 minutes ago
NYE Fireworks Tickets Selling London NYE Fireworks tickets. 🎆
FINAL FEW TICKETS LEFT!!
BLUE - SOLD OUT
RED - LAST FEW LEFT!
WHITE - SOL… https://t.co/Kjv2PFTyme 2 hours ago
Dave Walters@Mfanaka_Tsiki We had about 5mm out the blue yesterday afternoon.
Was very stunning.
Hoping for a pile, especiall… https://t.co/LVNdzSnlte 2 hours ago
संजय RT @TheQuint: In today’s #GoogleDoodle on the New Year’s Eve 2019, people can see the fireworks brightening up the sky with different colou… 3 hours ago
The Quint In today’s #GoogleDoodle on the New Year’s Eve 2019, people can see the fireworks brightening up the sky with diffe… https://t.co/pEX2SII0HK 3 hours ago