Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy

engadget Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
If you were lucky enough to get an iPad Pro this Christmas and want to use your new Apple tablet to its fullest, both Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the second-generation Apple Pencil by $30, making it $99. According to price tracker Camelcamelc...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Streaming Releases in December 2019 [Video]Top 10 Streaming Releases in December 2019

December is going to be full of great new shows and films! Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're looking at the best upcoming steaming service releases of December 2019, including Apple TV, Netflix,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:58Published

🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥 [Video]🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥

**CHECK OUT THE DEALS**16" MacBook Pro $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/37IVY7jBest Buy: https://bit.ly/35xlJ8KMacBook Air $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/2XQCyZLBest Buy: https://bit.ly/2OnOjDHApple..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 05:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro falls to one of its lowest prices yet: $99 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for* $99 shipped*. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for...
9to5Toys

Apple Pencil 2 falls to all-time low, AirPods Wireless Charging Case hits $46, more in today’s best deals

Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low at $99 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus Twelve South’s BookBook V2 MacBook Case hits $32, and Apple’s...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canal_iPad

Canal iPad  Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy https://t.co/kMRuGFBwuj 19 seconds ago

nswint

Noah Swint Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy https://t.co/iPwnwBrfCS 38 seconds ago

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 Save $30 on the #Apple Pencil from Amazon... https://t.co/clr6t4clrD #engadget 2 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy https://t.co/diTTDOlCLb https://t.co/AJ0CxejAQE 4 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy https://t.co/7FwoyhFhGX https://t.co/CybYGsXa46 4 minutes ago

Point_tecno

punto tecnologico engadget: Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy https://t.co/65FU3qQxfF https://t.co/VkXYUzm9sn 6 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy https://t.co/6u9BHSwHjw https://t.co/NJcxJzRLZx 6 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy If you were lucky enough to ge https://t.co/9VVsXPEyd2 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.