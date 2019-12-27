Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020

engadget Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Spotify, not Facebook, has become the latest tech company to rethink its approach to political ads. Starting early next year, the streaming giant will stop running political ads. Spotify told Ad Age it will "pause" political advertising across both i...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020

Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020 03:10

 LONDON– How will media buys change during the 2020 election? According to Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp., the focus will shift back to what’s tried and true: television. In an interview with Beet.TV, Swartz explained that digital, digital targeting and social media will...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GroupM’s Wieser: Political Advertising Will Be a $10 Billion Business in 2020 [Video]GroupM’s Wieser: Political Advertising Will Be a $10 Billion Business in 2020

LONDON– Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM and former securities analyst, predicts that political advertising in the US will spike to $10 billion in 2020, a 45%..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published

Trump Ads Taken Down by YouTube and Google [Video]Trump Ads Taken Down by YouTube and Google

Hundreds of Trump Ads Taken Down by Google and YouTube. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has confirmed the removal, saying they were not approved on either platform. The number of pulled advertisements..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Tweets about this

LhorensDeux

Lhorens (d'eux) Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/Gqum03rD0p 18 minutes ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/m17Dq44akw - Sponsored Links Billy Steele /… https://t.co/WwORhuA1Db 20 minutes ago

FutureProofN

Future Proof Future Proof FutureProofN #google #news Follow us for latest news Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in earl… https://t.co/DXNC9OFUxR 29 minutes ago

90_society

ลุงโชเฟอร์™ ☕🐌 ขอบคุณที่เบี่ย RT @engadget: Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/pQcNtySv88 https://t.co/Sl0rHyr6ho 37 minutes ago

Point_tecno

punto tecnologico engadget: Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/sS8IkxKUqA https://t.co/TcY3UYQnL4 37 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/ZkV0Dyuphn https://t.co/t1BIgvSVIe 38 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #ad #ads #advertising #business #facebook Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020… https://t.co/Ea5ODoPQIP 38 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/2j2St8AKa3 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.