Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Star Wars 2020 Wall Calendar for *$7.49*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Regularly up to $15, this calendar just dropped from its previous $10 sale price to a new all-time low. If you’re an avid Star Wars fan, then nothing else belongs on your wall beside this calendar. It features twelve different poster-style images from multiple movies and eras of Star Wars, including Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and more. Rated 5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!



The post The official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar is at an all-time low of $7.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

