Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar is at an all-time low of $7.50

9to5Toys Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering the Star Wars 2020 Wall Calendar for *$7.49*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Regularly up to $15, this calendar just dropped from its previous $10 sale price to a new all-time low. If you’re an avid Star Wars fan, then nothing else belongs on your wall beside this calendar. It features twelve different poster-style images from multiple movies and eras of Star Wars, including Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and more. Rated 5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post The official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar is at an all-time low of $7.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day 00:59

 ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015. The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed 'Star Wars: The Last...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bring the app-enabled D-O droid to your Star Wars collection at $100 ($50 off)

Target is currently offering the Star Wars D-O App-enabled Interactive Droid for* $99.99 shipped*. Down from the $150 going rate, today’s offer is one of the...
9to5Toys

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' opens with a low (LOL) $175 million

Read more... More about Star Wars, Box Office, Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, Entertainment, and Star Wars
Mashable


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal The official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar is at an all-time low of $7.50 https://t.co/Z5sqOfL1Oq https://t.co/WEK181eCfL 1 day ago

memorabiliaitem

Memorabiliaitemsuk #TV Star Wars: Episode 8 The Last Jedi Official 2018 Calendar - Square Wall F ... https://t.co/y1iLKZiea3 https://t.co/uzpZQe6jQl 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.