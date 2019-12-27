The official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar is at an all-time low of $7.50
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Amazon is offering the Star Wars 2020 Wall Calendar for *$7.49*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Regularly up to $15, this calendar just dropped from its previous $10 sale price to a new all-time low. If you’re an avid Star Wars fan, then nothing else belongs on your wall beside this calendar. It features twelve different poster-style images from multiple movies and eras of Star Wars, including Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and more. Rated 5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015. The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed 'Star Wars: The Last...
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..
