L.L. Bean’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, and more from $40

9to5Toys Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
L.L. Bean Winter Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles of outerwear, flannels, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Primaloft Packaway Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for *$139*. This jacket comes in an array of color options and its highly packable material is great for traveling or storing away. It would be a wonderful option for your winter excursions and it has three zippered hand pockets to hold essentials.  Rated 4.2/5 stars with 140 reviews from happy L.L. Bean customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

