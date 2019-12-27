Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon, Ring face lawsuit over alleged security camera hacks

engadget Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Concerns over the security and privacy of Ring cameras are coming to a boil. Alabama resident John Orange has filed a class action lawsuit accusing Amazon and Ring of failing to do enough to secure their security systems against hacks, including Ora...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delivery Driver Dances After Discovering Holiday Treats [Video]Delivery Driver Dances After Discovering Holiday Treats

Occurred on December 12, 2019 / Austin, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "We set out a box of snacks for our delivery drivers and this particular day the Amazon delivery driver danced to music on her..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30Published

More Thieves Swiping Ring Security Cameras [Video]More Thieves Swiping Ring Security Cameras

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports on how to protect the very thing that's protecting your home.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon's Ring cameras are vulnerable to hackers, lawsuit in U.S. claims

Amazon.com Inc and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued by an Alabama homeowner who said the cameras' defective design leaves purchasers vulnerable...
Reuters

Ring and Amazon Sued Over Hacking

Ring and Amazon allegedly ducked for cover when their surveillance devices got hacked, but some of their customers are now firing back ... you can run, but you...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.