How to delete or deactivate your Snapchat account, which you can only do from a desktop browser
Friday, 27 December 2019 () · *To delete your Snapchat account, you first have to log into your account on a desktop or laptop computer.*
· *It takes 30 days for your Snapchat account to be permanently deleted. In the meantime, it'll only be deactivated, allowing you to log in and reactivate your account if you change your mind.*
· *If you want to save...
1. Go to the Snapchat accounts portal on the desktop version of the app.
2. Enter your username or email address and password associated with it.
3. Click “Delete My Account.”
4. Confirm the choice by selecting “Continue.”
It will take 30 days to deactivate the account before its...
