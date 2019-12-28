Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Recap: The Man With a Name

geek.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Recap: The Man With a NamePedro Pascal, Gina Carano (via Lucasfilm/Disney)

So… The Rise of Skywalker, huh? It sure was a movie. You know what? Let’s talk about The Mandalorian instead. Yes, after we all saw the Skywalker saga come to a close, it turns out we’ve […]

The post ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Recap: The Man With a Name appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' season finale

The holiday is throwing a wrench in this week's TV schedule, but no matter what, the highlight this week would be that other Star Wars finale. The Mandalorian is...
engadget Also reported by •MashableJust Jared

'The Mandalorian' delivers a satisfying 'Star Wars' finale that shows promise for the franchise's future

'The Mandalorian' delivers a satisfying 'Star Wars' finale that shows promise for the franchise's future· Friday's episode  of Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" delivered a satisfying finale for the "Star Wars" show's first season. · "The Mandalorian's" first...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mixhail

Mixhail RT @sepinwall: The terrific season finale of #TheMandalorian was a reminder of how good it can feel when a #StarWard saga ends well: https:… 11 minutes ago

miiiiiiiitchell

smooth Yoda 🇵🇷 RT @Da7e: #TheMandalorian Season 1 wraps up with some of the best Kid Green expressions ever. And a couple great droid moments...and what t… 22 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Recap: The Man With a Name https://t.co/VNukogf1av https://t.co/IWyW0k2fG2 48 minutes ago

Tacoshack27

Mike Fraser RT @JTEmoviethinks: THE MANDALORIAN - Ep. 8 - Recap & Review! The Season 1 finale is here! Let's discuss. #TheMandalorian https://t.co/r… 49 minutes ago

erikkain

Erik Kain Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 8 Recap And Review: A Terrific Season Finale https://t.co/8HbW5IW3V6 via @forbes 59 minutes ago

netsen7

Anette RT @TVGuide: #TheMandalorian's Season 1 finale killed off the show's best characters https://t.co/potlbx19tr https://t.co/6flEtjCKJb 1 hour ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Recap: The Man With a Name https://t.co/10gcyL6uke #Geek #Technology 1 hour ago

wdwmkr123

ADayUnwired RT @erikkain: I had a few quibbles with the season finale of #TheMandalorian but overall I thought this was a tremendous, exciting finish t… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.