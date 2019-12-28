Global  

NYU doctor sues Apple over Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation

9to5Mac Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation has proven to be life-saving for many users, but a New York University doctor is now suing Apple over the feature. As reported by Bloomberg, Dr. Joseph Wiesel claims that Apple Watch infringes on his patent for a method to detect an irregular heartbeat.

