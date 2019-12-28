NYU doctor sues Apple over Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation has proven to be life-saving for many users, but a New York University doctor is now suing Apple over the feature. As reported by Bloomberg, Dr. Joseph Wiesel claims that Apple Watch infringes on his patent for a method to detect an irregular heartbeat.



