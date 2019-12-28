Tech investors are betting big on Generation Z-focused consumer startups in 2020, as a wave of young founders and customers displace Millennials Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

· Investors are anticipating ramping up investing in consumer startups in 2020 as the young Gen Z'ers start coming into real purchasing power after graduating college.

· The shift towards consumer investing is primarily driven by the breakout success of apps like TikTok that appeal to younger users, investors said.

· Gen Z... · Investors are anticipating ramping up investing in consumer startups in 2020 as the young Gen Z'ers start coming into real purchasing power after graduating college.· The shift towards consumer investing is primarily driven by the breakout success of apps like TikTok that appeal to younger users, investors said.· Gen Z 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday? Black Friday is one of the biggest spending days of the year. And like Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday season, the day gives investors a chance to check the pulse of the American consumer... Credit: The Street Duration: 01:02Published on November 26, 2019 Why Retail Investors Need to Pay Attention to Salesforce's Dreamforce Silicon Valley is witnessing one of the biggest events of the year as the three-day Dreamforce event backed by Salesforce is currently underway. Big names in the tech industry--such as Apple --are.. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:48Published on November 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources SMAC in the DARQ: five trends shaping tech in 2020 London (AFP) Dec 26, 2019 In 2020, will the wow factor return to consumer hardware? Will blockchain and 5G punch into the mainstream? Or will the world unify...

Space Daily 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this