Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tech investors are betting big on Generation Z-focused consumer startups in 2020, as a wave of young founders and customers displace Millennials

Business Insider Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Tech investors are betting big on Generation Z-focused consumer startups in 2020, as a wave of young founders and customers displace Millennials· Investors are anticipating ramping up investing in consumer startups in 2020 as the young Gen Z'ers start coming into real purchasing power after graduating college.
· The shift towards consumer investing is primarily driven by the breakout success of apps like TikTok that appeal to younger users, investors said.
· Gen Z...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday? [Video]Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest spending days of the year. And like Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday season, the day gives investors a chance to check the pulse of the American consumer...

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:02Published

Why Retail Investors Need to Pay Attention to Salesforce's Dreamforce [Video]Why Retail Investors Need to Pay Attention to Salesforce's Dreamforce

Silicon Valley is witnessing one of the biggest events of the year as the three-day Dreamforce event backed by Salesforce is currently underway. Big names in the tech industry--such as Apple --are..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SMAC in the DARQ: five trends shaping tech in 2020

SMAC in the DARQ: five trends shaping tech in 2020London (AFP) Dec 26, 2019 In 2020, will the wow factor return to consumer hardware? Will blockchain and 5G punch into the mainstream? Or will the world unify...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.