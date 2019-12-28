Alleged Google Pixel 4a leak shows punch-hole display, headphone jack, single camera
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Just before the year ends, the first potential images of Google’s Pixel 4a have arrived! Courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, these CAD-based renders give us a good look at what to expect from Google’s second budget device…
