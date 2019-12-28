Google's budget Pixel 4a phone may pack a hole-punch camera
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () The Pixel 3a was as much a step forward for Google phones as it was a scaled-back budget phone, and that might true for its sequel. Well-known tipster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have posted renders purporting to show the upcoming Pixel 4a, and its center...
**CHECK OUT THE DEALS**16" MacBook Pro $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/37IVY7jBest Buy: https://bit.ly/35xlJ8KMacBook Air $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/2XQCyZLBest Buy: https://bit.ly/2OnOjDHApple..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 05:56Published