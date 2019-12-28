Global  

Russia says its hypersonic missile is now in active service

engadget Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Russia's vaunted hypersonic missile is now in service -- though to what degree isn't clear. The country's Ministry of Defense has announced that the Avangard system is in use with its first regiment as of the morning of December 27th. The addition...
Russia ready to include 'super weapons' in arms control treaty: Ifax cites Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Russia was prepared to include the heavy Sarmat missile and the Avangard hypersonic missile in a new...
Reuters

Russia is leading world with hypersonic 'weapons of the future': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia's hypersonic missiles are "capable of penetrating both existing and prospective missile defense systems".
The Age


