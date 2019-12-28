Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Witcher’ shows off big muscles and bigger monsters

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

It’s easy to see “The Witcher” as Netflix’s answer to “Game of Thrones,” thanks to its impressive special effects and its big movie star lead (Henry Cavill, previously best known as Superman in the recent DC films) — not to mention its willingness to put blood, guts and naked female bodies on-screen. But in other […] 👓 View full article

