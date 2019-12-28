Global  

Sorry Microsoft, Apple's Windows 10 is the operating system we really want!

betanews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Apple has a reputation for producing stylish and elegantly designed hardware and software products. Microsoft, well, not so much. Windows 10 under Microsoft’s control isn’t a bad looking operating system, but even after all these years it still doesn’t feel quite finished, with elements of the old design cropping up in various places. If you’ve ever wondered what Windows 10 would look like if Apple was developing it, we have the answer. SEE ALSO: Windows XP 2019 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making [repost] Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 11 is the operating system for us Windows… [Continue Reading]
