Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman

engadget Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NASA's Christine Koch just made history. As expected, the astronaut just broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman as of December 28th, eclipsing Peggy Whitson's 288 days from 2016-2017 thanks to an extended stay at the Internat...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record 00:30

 Christina Koch has broken a spaceflight record.

Astronaut Christina Koch set to break record for longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA astronaut Christina Koch is about to make history for the second time this year. Saturday will be her 289th consecutive day in space, breaking Peggy...
CBS News

US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a womanA U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her...
New Zealand Herald


laffer1

Lucas Holt RT @engadget: Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman https://t.co/No2h3zpBCL https://t.co/uaIjuMDotx 3 minutes ago

treidm

reid RT @WRAL: Just In: Christina Koch breaks spaceflight record #wral https://t.co/rsymJGIJab 9 minutes ago

BruceDayne

Khareem Sudlow #Technical Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman #TechSEOBoost #Business via https://t.co/BUV58y670U 11 minutes ago

SafevoipLTD

Safevoip Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman https://t.co/9qz2I0QHTS https://t.co/Tk4tTy0K71 12 minutes ago

EleanorKane18

Eleanor Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎪 RT @Independent: Astronaut Christina Koch breaks women’s record for longest time in space https://t.co/518dGlMRD3 20 minutes ago

metabloks

Metabloks Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman https://t.co/VQHZYotJxD #metabloks 23 minutes ago

viajandoperdido

Viajando Perdido Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman https://t.co/PYZB7hg7EN https://t.co/PUDj79tfti 24 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman https://t.co/c9E2UYkApN https://t.co/XC7DgZ7UPi 28 minutes ago

