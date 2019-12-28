Global  

Jon Favreau Reveals ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Release Date

geek.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
'The Mandalorian' Season 2 is coming to Disney+ in fall 2020.

The Mandalorian is coming back in 2020. Jon Favreau confirmed that the hit Star Wars spin-off series will return to Disney+ next fall. “Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau wrote […]

The post Jon Favreau Reveals ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Release Date appeared first on Geek.com.
Jon Favreau announces "The Mandalorian" Season 2 release date

Baby Yoda is coming back in 2020.
CBS News

'Star Wars' TV series 'Mandalorian' confirmed for season two

"The Mandalorian," the live-action "Star Wars" television series which introduced the world to Baby Yoda, has been confirmed for a second season. Creator Jon...
Japan Today

