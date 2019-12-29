Have you just got a new iPhone for Christmas? Upgraded from an older iPhone to a new colorful iPhone 11, with its new camera system and upgraded battery life? You may notice that although the iPhone battery life is significantly improved, it takes even longer to charge than your old phone. A fast charger makes a big difference … more… -------------------- Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: The post iPhone 11 charging slowly? Get a fast charger to dramatically speed up charge times appeared first on 9to5Mac.



