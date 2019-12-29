Global  

iPhone 11 charging slowly? Get a fast charger to dramatically speed up charge times

9to5Mac Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Have you just got a new iPhone for Christmas? Upgraded from an older iPhone to a new colorful iPhone 11, with its new camera system and upgraded battery life? You may notice that although the iPhone battery life is significantly improved, it takes even longer to charge than your old phone. A fast charger makes a big difference …

