Trump retweeted the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower

Business Insider Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Trump retweeted the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower**

· *Donald Trump retweeted a post that names the alleged whistleblower who sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry.*
· *Trump retweeted a post late on Friday from user @surfermom77 that named the whistleblower, exposing the person's name to his 68 million followers on Twitter.
*
· *Saturday reports suggested that Trump...
News video: Trump Slammed For Retweet Linking To Story With Alleged Whistleblower Name

Trump Slammed For Retweet Linking To Story With Alleged Whistleblower Name 00:33

 President Trump was slammed for a controversial retweet on Thursday.

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Rand Paul: No law stops me from saying Ukraine whistleblower's name [Video]Rand Paul: No law stops me from saying Ukraine whistleblower's name

Rand Paul: No law stops me from saying Ukraine whistleblower&apos;s name

Trump retweets — then deletes — post naming alleged whistleblower

Trump retweets — then deletes — post naming alleged whistleblowerWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to...
Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Is Actually A Spy for Rep. Schiff – OpEd

It was this week that the whistleblower who allegedly eavesdropped on the call between President Donald Trump and the Ukraine president was exposed. But now...
Eurasia Review

Tweets about this

thePumamama

Patricia🆘Prewitt RT @mikefarb1: Following up on @profcarroll's astute observation that the acct that tweeted the alleged whistleblower's name (& Trump appea… 7 seconds ago

ElkenBill

Elkenbill RT @SethAbramson: @washingtonpost BREAKING NEWS: Trump has now, as of 11:34PM EST, retweeted the alleged name of the whistleblower directly… 2 minutes ago

blubyrd1111

Helen RT @mikefarb1: So, what do we know about this acct that tweeted the whistleblower’s (alleged) name & Trump retweeted? Its profile has chang… 2 minutes ago

teawithray

R Ray RT @mkraju: Trump, just before midnight on the Friday after Christmas, retweeted a tweet that singled out the alleged whistleblower by name… 2 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Late Friday night President Donald Trump retweeted, then deleted, a post that included the alleged name of the anon… https://t.co/ayYbxp6EbF 2 minutes ago

DulceNordelo5

Dulce Nordelo RT @wsvn: President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately… 3 minutes ago

Pattidbedwell

patti doyle-bedwell RT @atrupar: The account Trump retweeted to out the alleged whistleblower by name has pushed conspiracy theories about Obama being a secret… 6 minutes ago

