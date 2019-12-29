Trump retweeted the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower**

Patricia🆘Prewitt RT @mikefarb1: Following up on @profcarroll's astute observation that the acct that tweeted the alleged whistleblower's name (& Trump appea… 7 seconds ago Elkenbill RT @SethAbramson: @washingtonpost BREAKING NEWS: Trump has now, as of 11:34PM EST, retweeted the alleged name of the whistleblower directly… 2 minutes ago Helen RT @mikefarb1: So, what do we know about this acct that tweeted the whistleblower’s (alleged) name & Trump retweeted? Its profile has chang… 2 minutes ago R Ray RT @mkraju: Trump, just before midnight on the Friday after Christmas, retweeted a tweet that singled out the alleged whistleblower by name… 2 minutes ago NBC 15 News Late Friday night President Donald Trump retweeted, then deleted, a post that included the alleged name of the anon… https://t.co/ayYbxp6EbF 2 minutes ago Dulce Nordelo RT @wsvn: President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately… 3 minutes ago patti doyle-bedwell RT @atrupar: The account Trump retweeted to out the alleged whistleblower by name has pushed conspiracy theories about Obama being a secret… 6 minutes ago